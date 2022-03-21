Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 21015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15.
Golden Share Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSH)
