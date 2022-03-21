Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,652,000 after purchasing an additional 335,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,517,000 after purchasing an additional 599,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,645,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after acquiring an additional 219,978 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,393,000 after buying an additional 925,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 79,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $32.86. 564,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,262. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49.

