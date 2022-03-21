Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.16 Million

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) to post $92.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.81 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $76.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $368.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

