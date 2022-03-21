Goodwin Daniel L Acquires New Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,133,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,817,000. Kite Realty Group Trust comprises approximately 49.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L owned 2.34% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 82,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,064. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.