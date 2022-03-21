Goodwin Daniel L Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Goodwin Daniel L lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.11. 833,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,185,016. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $571.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.47.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

