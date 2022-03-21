GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $297,296.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoPro alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.02. 93,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GPRO. StockNews.com upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.