Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 6.1%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 248,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,399,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10.
Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
