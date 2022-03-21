Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 6.1%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 248,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,399,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Grab alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.