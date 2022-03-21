Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.85. 248,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,399,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,126,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

