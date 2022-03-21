Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Up 4%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.57. 26,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,401,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $576.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

