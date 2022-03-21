Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 18,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,401,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

