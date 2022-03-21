Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several brokerages have commented on GDYN. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $829.62 million, a PE ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 1.09. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

