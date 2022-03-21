Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 621,936 shares.The stock last traded at $93.30 and had previously closed at $93.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.77.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

