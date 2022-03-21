Hacken Token (HAI) Price Hits $0.0551 on Major Exchanges

Hacken Token (HAI) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $26.16 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

