Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. Haemonetics reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,686,000 after buying an additional 915,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after acquiring an additional 512,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 386,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,662. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 133.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

