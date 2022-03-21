Hallador Energy (HNRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 million, a PE ratio of -182.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hallador Energy by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 130,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 46,482 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HNRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.