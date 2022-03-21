Handy (HANDY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Handy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $82,463.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.99 or 0.07101592 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.11 or 0.99805788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00040906 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.