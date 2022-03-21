Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,530 ($19.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.25) to GBX 1,224 ($15.92) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,166.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $29.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

