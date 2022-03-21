Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 5,896 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HRMY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,477. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.