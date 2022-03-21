Harrington Investments INC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $155.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,817,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

