Harrington Investments INC Buys 2,122 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

VZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.10. 39,855,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,444,389. The company has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

