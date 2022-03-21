Harrington Investments INC Buys 636 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,636. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.48 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

