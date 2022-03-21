Harrington Investments INC Buys 636 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,636. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.48 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.