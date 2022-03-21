Harrington Investments INC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.56. 2,218,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,238. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

