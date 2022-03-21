Harrington Investments INC Sells 285 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 4.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

TMO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $589.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.63 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $566.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.