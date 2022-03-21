Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $74.02 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $74.02 million and approximately $39.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $110.09 or 0.00260266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 689,365 coins and its circulating supply is 672,313 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

