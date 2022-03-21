Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. 255,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 717,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22.
Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)
