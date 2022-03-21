HashNet BitEco (HNB) Achieves Market Cap of $8,836.24

HashNet BitEco (HNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. HashNet BitEco has a total market cap of $8,836.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. One HashNet BitEco coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HashNet BitEco Coin Profile

HashNet BitEco is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

