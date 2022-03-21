Hathor Trading Up 28% Over Last Week (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $130.09 million and $3.64 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 904,270,752 coins and its circulating supply is 228,325,752 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

