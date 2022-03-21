Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00009105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $98.63 million and $2.79 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,202,400 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

