Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.17

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 62996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.
HWKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $994.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
