Hayden Jeffreys Purchases 355,450 Shares of Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) Stock

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) insider Hayden Jeffreys bought 355,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £28,436 ($36,977.89).
Shares of YGEN stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 8.15 ($0.11). 745,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Yourgene Health Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.35 ($0.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £59.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82.
About Yourgene Health (Get Rating)
See Also
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Yourgene Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yourgene Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.