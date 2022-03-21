Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.25

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 7.32%.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

