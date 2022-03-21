HC Wainwright Cuts Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $2.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 258.42% and a negative return on equity of 209.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 2,716.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 325.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrusion by 91.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

