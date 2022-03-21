HC Wainwright Increases Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target to $43.00

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 413.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $270.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 183,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

