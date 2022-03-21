Head-To-Head Analysis: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) versus Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Romeo Power and Cooper-Standard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cooper-Standard 0 1 1 0 2.50

Romeo Power presently has a consensus target price of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 263.50%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power 35.15% -38.19% -33.55% Cooper-Standard -13.85% -47.88% -9.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Cooper-Standard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $16.80 million 13.01 $10.03 million $0.03 54.33 Cooper-Standard $2.33 billion 0.07 -$322.83 million ($18.91) -0.53

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard. Cooper-Standard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Cooper-Standard on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

