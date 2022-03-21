Head to Head Comparison: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) vs. PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) and PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 133.95%. Given PMV Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PMV Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.77 million ($1.50) -1.04 PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$57.85 million ($1.29) -15.82

PMV Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and PMV Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -78.57% -67.47% PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -17.54% -16.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PMV Pharmaceuticals beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Allen Baharaff and Tuvia Gilat in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function. It is also developing p53 R273H mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

