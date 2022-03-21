Head to Head Review: CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) & United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 42.61% 7.65% 4.30% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and United Development Funding IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.51 $27.61 million $4.69 13.82 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CTO Realty Growth and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.39%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Dividends

CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CTO Realty Growth pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats United Development Funding IV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

About United Development Funding IV (Get Rating)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

