Head-To-Head Review: Stem (STEM) & Its Peers

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Stem to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Stem alerts:

This table compares Stem and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -123.31% -1.28% -2.58%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stem and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stem Competitors 103 603 960 22 2.53

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 211.28%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 58.02%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.32 Stem Competitors $705.31 million $24.01 million -6.77

Stem’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stem beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.