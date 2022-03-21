HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. HEICO reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

HEICO stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.07. 404,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,555. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a one year low of $118.52 and a one year high of $153.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

