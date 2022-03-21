Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 31,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,886,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

HLX has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

