Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.90. 31,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,886,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,256,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.