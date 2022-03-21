HempCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. HempCoin has a market cap of $948,703.32 and $5.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,013.11 or 0.99822971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00067860 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002113 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,546,167 coins and its circulating supply is 265,411,016 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

