Henderson High Income Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 2.53 (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HHI stock traded down GBX 1.27 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 172.24 ($2.27). 86,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,587. The firm has a market cap of £222.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.42. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 149.50 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

