Henderson High Income Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 2.53 (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HHI stock traded down GBX 1.27 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 172.24 ($2.27). 86,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,587. The firm has a market cap of £222.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.42. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 149.50 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
About Henderson High Income Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.