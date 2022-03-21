Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 28th

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 28th. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,495,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,552,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter worth about $29,552,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter worth about $29,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter worth about $29,551,000.

