HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $20.61

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $21.81. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 475 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.79.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

