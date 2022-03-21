Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 664.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,043 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $26,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.90. 38,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,142. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

