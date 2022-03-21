HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $805-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.60 million.HireRight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.320-$1.450 EPS.
NYSE HRT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.54. 243,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRT shares. William Blair started coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.
