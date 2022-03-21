HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get HireRight alerts:

NYSE HRT traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,585. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.