HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of HNI worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in HNI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 28.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HNI by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in HNI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of HNI by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

HNI stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.85%.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

