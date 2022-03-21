HoDooi (HOD) Price Tops $0.0436 on Exchanges

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.47 or 0.07048129 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,152.61 or 1.00069680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041416 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

