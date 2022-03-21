Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 20,000 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00.

VNOM traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 708,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

